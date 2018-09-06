Home »News» Filmmaker Karan Johar Is Extremely Happy On Judgement Over Section 377

समलैंगिकता पर फैसले से खुश करण जौहर बोले- 'फाइनली! ऐतिहासिक दिन, देश को ऑक्सीजन वापस मिल गई'

कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने इस फैसले पर अपनी खुशी जताई है।

Dainikbhaskar.com | Last Modified - Sep 06, 2018, 02:35 PM IST

    बॉलीवुड डेस्क.आईपीसी की धारा 377 की संवैधानिक वैधता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को अपना फैसला सुनाया। केस में चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अगुआई में पांच जजों की बेंच ने एकमत से कहा- समलैंगिकता अपराध नहीं है। चीफ जस्टिस ने फैसला सुनाए जाने से पहले कहा, 'व्यक्तिवाद से कोई भाग नहीं सकता। समाज अब इस मामले में बेहतर स्थिति में है।'

    बॉलीवुड ने किया फैसले का स्वागत: जैसे ही ये फैसला आया कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इसकी तारीफ करते हुए अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर अपने विचार शेयर किए। करण जौहर ने लिखा, 'फाइनली, ऐतिहासिक जजमेंट, मुझे बेहद गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। मानवता और समान अधिकार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए ऐतिहासिक कदम है।'


    बाकी सेलेब्स के ट्वीट:











