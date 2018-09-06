समलैंगिकता पर फैसले से खुश करण जौहर बोले- 'फाइनली! ऐतिहासिक दिन, देश को ऑक्सीजन वापस मिल गई'
कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने इस फैसले पर अपनी खुशी जताई है।
बॉलीवुड डेस्क.आईपीसी की धारा 377 की संवैधानिक वैधता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को अपना फैसला सुनाया। केस में चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अगुआई में पांच जजों की बेंच ने एकमत से कहा- समलैंगिकता अपराध नहीं है। चीफ जस्टिस ने फैसला सुनाए जाने से पहले कहा, 'व्यक्तिवाद से कोई भाग नहीं सकता। समाज अब इस मामले में बेहतर स्थिति में है।'
बॉलीवुड ने किया फैसले का स्वागत: जैसे ही ये फैसला आया कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इसकी तारीफ करते हुए अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर अपने विचार शेयर किए। करण जौहर ने लिखा, 'फाइनली, ऐतिहासिक जजमेंट, मुझे बेहद गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। मानवता और समान अधिकार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए ऐतिहासिक कदम है।'
Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018
बाकी सेलेब्स के ट्वीट:
This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. 🇮🇳 🌈— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018
More power ... 🌈— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 6, 2018
A law implemented in 1860 is now abolished. A day for our entire nation to live with pride. Bye bye #sec377 #lovealllovefree #historic— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 6, 2018
Yayeee!! Good on you Hon’be #SupremeCourt & thank uuuuu! I hope the citizens of #India are listening! “Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.” https://t.co/sFT2fo5TGe— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 6, 2018
Congratulations to all the activists and petitioners on #SupremeCourt judgement scrapping #Section377 Your perseverance just made #India a freer place for everyone ! #LoveIsLove #Pride #377Verdict #377Scrapped Three cheers for the #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/grA64TTB3w— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 6, 2018
“If you have a heart you should be free to love who you want.” 😍❤️😍So Happy to hear that the Supreme Court of India 🇮🇳 has abolished #section377 decriminalising Homosexuality 👍 #equality #lgbtrights #nodiscrimination #ting pic.twitter.com/47yEBdkul7— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 6, 2018
We won! Thank you SC! 🌈 🌈🌈#377IsHistory #pride— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 6, 2018
“Section 377 is arbitrary. The LGBT community possesses rights like others. Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.”
🌈— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 6, 2018
Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind.— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 6, 2018
